The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) in a MAC matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The point total is set at 54.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by averaging 35.5 points per game. The Rockets rank 37th on defense (20.7 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Central Michigan is generating 23.7 points per contest (90th-ranked). It ranks 107th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (31 points given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Toledo vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -10.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Looking to place a bet on Central Michigan vs. Toledo? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Central Michigan Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Chippewas are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 394.7 yards per game (-46-worst in college football) and giving up 455.7 (10th-worst).

In their past three games, the Chippewas are scoring 28.3 points per game (103rd in college football) and conceding 34.3 per game (-79-worst).

Central Michigan is gaining 159.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-76-worst in the country), and giving up 286.7 per game (-99-worst).

The Chippewas are 23rd-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (235.3), and -31-worst in rushing yards given up (169).

The Chippewas have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three games.

Central Michigan has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

Week 13 MAC Betting Trends

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Central Michigan has hit the over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

Central Michigan has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

Central Michigan is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +310 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Central Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 1,699 yards on 56.7% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 367 yards with nine scores.

Marion Lukes is his team's leading rusher with 129 carries for 676 yards, or 61.5 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. Lukes has also chipped in with 27 catches for 252 yards.

Myles Bailey has collected 423 yards (on 91 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III leads his team with 432 receiving yards on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 23 passes and compiled 409 receiving yards (37.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tyson Davis' 36 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Jacques Bristol has four sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 32 tackles.

Trey Jones is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 46 tackles and one interception.

Nahree Biggins has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 12 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.