Central Michigan vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) will square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) in a matchup of MAC teams on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Central Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+310
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Toledo has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
