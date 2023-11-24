The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (10-1) meet a fellow MAC foe when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Toledo is totaling 437.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 30th in the FBS. On defense, the Rockets rank 34th, giving up 331.2 yards per game. Central Michigan is putting up 344.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 411.5 total yards per game (108th-ranked).

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream:

City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Central Michigan Toledo 344.1 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.1 (31st) 411.5 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.2 (34th) 163.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (10th) 180.5 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.6 (62nd) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 8 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (41st)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has recored 1,699 passing yards, or 154.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 33.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner nine times.

Marion Lukes has run for 676 yards on 129 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 27 catches, totaling 252 yards.

Myles Bailey has racked up 423 yards (on 91 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has hauled in 432 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Chris Parker has 23 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 409 yards (37.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tyson Davis' 36 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 2,278 yards, completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 506 yards (46 ypg) on 101 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has racked up 1,173 yards on 162 carries while finding the end zone 13 times as a runner. He's also caught 12 passes for 186 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 42 catches for 556 yards (50.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 35 passes while averaging 43.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Anthony Torres' 21 grabs have turned into 378 yards and two touchdowns.

