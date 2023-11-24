Our computer model predicts the Toledo Rockets will take down the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, November 24 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Central Michigan vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (-10.5) Under (54.5) Toledo 34, Central Michigan 19

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas' ATS record is 3-8-0 this year.

Central Michigan is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season.

Seven of the Chippewas' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The average over/under for Central Michigan games this year is 6.4 less points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 4-6-0 this season.

Toledo is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

This season, six of the Rockets' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 4.8 higher than the average total in Toledo games this season.

Chippewas vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.5 20.7 42.7 20 27 21.6 Central Michigan 23.7 31 31.3 26.5 19.4 33.6

