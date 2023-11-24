The Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (2-12) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT

BSWI and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 13.5)

Bucks (- 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-14.2)

Bucks (-14.2) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Wizards (6-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 2.9% more often than the Bucks (6-9-0) this season.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents are more successful (64.3% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (60%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 10-4, a better record than the Wizards have posted (1-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks sport a top-five offense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 120.5 points per game. On defense, they rank 23rd with 117.8 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee is grabbing 42.8 boards per game (21st-ranked in league). It is allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Bucks rank 24th in the NBA with 24.5 dimes per contest.

Milwaukee ranks 10th in the NBA at 13.3 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12.3 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

With 14.3 three-pointers per game, the Bucks rank sixth in the NBA. They sport a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

