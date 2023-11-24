How to Watch the Bucks vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (2-12) will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info
|Bucks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Bucks vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Wizards Prediction
|Bucks vs Wizards Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).
- Milwaukee is 6-1 when it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.
- The Bucks put up 120.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 123.9 the Wizards allow.
- Milwaukee has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 123.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 118.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (122.1).
- At home, Milwaukee is allowing 2.6 fewer points per game (116.4) than away from home (119).
- The Bucks are averaging 14.6 threes per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging on the road (14.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.6% at home and 39.6% on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.