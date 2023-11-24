Avalanche vs. Wild Injury Report Today - November 24
As they gear up to square off against the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) on Friday, November 24 at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (12-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Questionable
|Personal
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Hartman
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the league (69 total, 3.8 per game).
- It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +14.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild have 53 goals this season (3.1 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Minnesota's total of 68 goals allowed (four per game) ranks 27th in the NHL.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
Avalanche vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-130)
|Wild (+105)
|6.5
