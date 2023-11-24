Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Wild on November 24, 2023
Mats Zuccarello and Cale Makar are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche play at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).
Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Avalanche vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Makar, who has 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 23:58 per game.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Mikko Rantanen has accumulated 25 points (1.4 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Nathan MacKinnon's 23 points this season have come via six goals and 17 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|0
|3
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Zuccarello's five goals and 14 assists in 17 games for Minnesota add up to 19 total points on the season.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Kirill Kaprizov is one of the impact players on offense for Minnesota with 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists in 17 games.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
