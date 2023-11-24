On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Andrew Copp going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

  • Copp has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken five shots in two games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Copp has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 38 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.