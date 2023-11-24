On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Andrew Copp going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken five shots in two games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.

Copp has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 38 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

