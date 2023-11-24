Alex DeBrincat Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Bruins - November 24
Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, at TD Garden. Does a wager on DeBrincat interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Alex DeBrincat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
DeBrincat Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, DeBrincat has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.
- DeBrincat has a goal in seven games this year out of 18 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- DeBrincat has a point in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- In seven of 18 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 57.1% that DeBrincat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, DeBrincat has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.
DeBrincat Stats vs. the Bruins
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 38 total goals (2.1 per game).
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +24.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|18
|Games
|6
|18
|Points
|3
|11
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|2
