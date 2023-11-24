Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, at TD Garden. Does a wager on DeBrincat interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, DeBrincat has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

DeBrincat has a goal in seven games this year out of 18 games played, including multiple goals three times.

DeBrincat has a point in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 18 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that DeBrincat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrincat has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 38 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 6 18 Points 3 11 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.