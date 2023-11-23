Will Samori Toure pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure has also tacked on five receptions for 62 yards. He's been targeted 11 times, resulting in 12.4 yards per game.

Having played five games this year, Toure has not tallied a TD reception.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0

