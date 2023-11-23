The Green Bay Packers' (4-6) injury report heading into their game against the Detroit Lions (8-2) currently includes 14 players on it. The matchup begins at 12:30 PM on Thursday, November 23 from Ford Field.

The Packers are coming off of a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions head into this matchup after a 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears in their last outing.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Out A.J. Dillon RB Groin Questionable De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Out Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Rashan Gary LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Doubtful Corey Ballentine CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice Dontayvion Wicks WR Concussion Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonah Jackson OG Wrist Out

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are compiling 319.6 total yards per game on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 327.9 total yards per game (17th-ranked).

In terms of points scored the Packers rank 20th in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 10th defensively (20.2 points allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are compiling 217.5 passing yards per game (19th-ranked). They rank seventh in the NFL defensively (193.2 passing yards surrendered per game).

Green Bay ranks 21st in rushing yards per game (102.1), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 134.7 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

The Packers have accumulated nine forced turnovers (29th in NFL) and committed 12 turnovers (10th in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 21st in the NFL.

Packers vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)

Lions (-7.5) Moneyline: Lions (-375), Packers (+290)

Lions (-375), Packers (+290) Total: 47 points

