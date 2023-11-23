Michigan vs. Stanford November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Michigan vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Michigan Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 8.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mike Jones: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrej Stojakovic: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Stanford Players to Watch
Michigan vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|44th
|85.0
|Points Scored
|86.6
|35th
|304th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|268th
|121st
|35.4
|Rebounds
|36.4
|94th
|251st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|73rd
|60th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|9.8
|37th
|30th
|18.2
|Assists
|16.4
|65th
|116th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|218th
