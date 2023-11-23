Michigan State vs. Arizona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 23
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) after winning four home games in a row. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.
Michigan State vs. Arizona Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Palm Desert, California
- Venue: Acrisure Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona
|-5.5
|146.5
Spartans Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan State has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.
- The average total for Michigan State's games this season is 135.4 points, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Michigan State are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Michigan State has yet to play a game this season while posted as the underdog.
- The Spartans have been at least a +180 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Michigan State vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|5
|100%
|99.6
|173.6
|63
|124.4
|159.9
|Michigan State
|1
|25%
|74
|173.6
|61.4
|124.4
|143.3
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- The Spartans put up an average of 74 points per game, 11 more points than the 63 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Michigan State has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 63 points.
Michigan State vs. Arizona Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|5-0-0
|4-0
|2-3-0
|Michigan State
|2-2-0
|0-0
|1-3-0
Michigan State vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Michigan State
|15-2
|Home Record
|12-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|4-7
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
