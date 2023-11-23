Michigan State vs. Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The contest airs on FOX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Michigan State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Michigan State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-5.5)
|146.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-4.5)
|146.5
|-210
|+172
Michigan State vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Michigan State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Arizona has put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total twice this season.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Michigan State has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
