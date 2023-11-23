The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) play the Michigan Wolverines (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on ESPN2.

Michigan vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Michigan has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 251st.
  • The Wolverines' 86.6 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 77.6 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • Michigan is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last season, 7.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).
  • At home, the Wolverines gave up 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Michigan sunk fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ St. John's W 89-73 Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State L 94-86 Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center

