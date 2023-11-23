Dontayvion Wicks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions starts at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday. Take a look at Wicks' stats below.

Rep Dontayvion Wicks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wicks' season stats include 331 yards on 20 receptions (16.6 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for one yard. He has been targeted 32 times.

Keep an eye on Wicks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Packers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josiah Deguara (DNP/hip): 8 Rec; 65 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Luke Musgrave (DNP/abdomen): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Wicks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 20 331 121 1 16.6

Wicks Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.