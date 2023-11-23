How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.
We provide more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: CBS
Cowboys vs. Commanders Insights
- The Cowboys score just 2.5 more points per game (30.2) than the Commanders give up (27.7).
- Washington averages four more points per game (21.5) than Dallas surrenders (17.5).
- The Cowboys collect just 0.5 fewer yards per game (372.3), than the Commanders give up per matchup (372.8).
- Washington racks up 74.4 more yards per game (340.7) than Dallas gives up (266.3).
- This season, the Cowboys rush for just 2.5 more yards (116.8) than the Commanders allow per contest (114.3).
- Washington rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 13.5 fewer than the 109.2 Dallas allows per contest.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Commanders have forced (13).
- Washington has turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than Dallas has forced a turnover (16) this season.
Cowboys Home Performance
- At home, the Cowboys put up 40 points per game and give up 12.5. That's more than they score overall (30.2), but less than they allow (17.5).
- At home, the Cowboys accumulate 446.5 yards per game and give up 230. That's more than they gain overall (372.3), but less than they allow (266.3).
- In home games, Dallas accumulates 314.5 passing yards per game and gives up 150. That's more than it gains overall (255.5), and less than it allows (157.1).
- The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (132) is higher than their overall average (116.8). And their average yards conceded at home (80) is lower than overall (109.2).
- At home, the Cowboys convert 50.9% of third downs and allow 18.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (46.8%), and less than they allow (32.8%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 28-23
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|W 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
Commanders Away Performance
- In road games, the Commanders score 23.8 points per game and give up 23.8. That's more than they score overall (21.5), but less than they give up (27.7).
- On the road, the Commanders rack up 334.5 yards per game and give up 398. That's less than they gain overall (340.7), but more than they allow (372.8).
- Washington's average yards passing on the road (239.7) is lower than its overall average (245). But its average yards allowed in road games (287.2) is higher than overall (258.5).
- On the road, the Commanders accumulate 94.8 rushing yards per game and concede 110.8. That's less than they gain (95.7) and allow (114.3) overall.
- The Commanders' third-down percentages on offense (35.7%) and defense (30.9%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 37.3% and 38.2%, respectively.
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at New England
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Seattle
|L 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|New York
|L 31-19
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
