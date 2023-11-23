A.J. Dillon has a difficult matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions in Week 12 (Thursday, 12:30 PM ET). The Lions allow 89.5 rushing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Dillon has amassed a team-best 405 yards rushing on 117 attempts (40.5 ypg), with one rushing score. Plus, in the passing game, Dillon has amassed 16 receptions for 146 yards (14.6 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dillon and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dillon vs. the Lions

Dillon vs the Lions (since 2021): 5 GP / 31.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 31.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Lions have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Detroit this year.

The Lions have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Dillon will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense this week. The Lions concede 89.5 yards on the ground per game.

So far this season, the Lions have conceded eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 17th in NFL play.

Watch Packers vs Lions on Fubo!

Packers Player Previews

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dillon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his 10 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Packers have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 117 of his team's 252 total rushing attempts this season (46.4%).

Dillon has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (4.5%).

He has 19 red zone rushing carries (45.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.