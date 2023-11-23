A.J. Dillon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Take a look at Dillon's stats on this page.

In the running game, Dillon has season stats of 117 rushes for 405 yards and one TD, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also has 16 catches on 21 targets for 146 yards.

A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Packers have two other running backs on the injury report this week: Aaron Jones (DNP/knee): 66 Rush Att; 245 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Emanuel Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dillon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 117 405 1 3.5 21 16 146 0

Dillon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0

