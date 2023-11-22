Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Washtenaw County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
