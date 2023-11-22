Can we count on Shayne Gostisbehere lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Gostisbehere averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

