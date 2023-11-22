Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Robby Fabbri going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbri stats and insights
- In two of five games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- Fabbri has scored one goal on the power play.
- Fabbri averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.