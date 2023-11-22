Player prop bet odds for Jesper Bratt, Dylan Larkin and others are listed when the New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Larkin is one of the top offensive options for Detroit with 17 points (1.0 per game), with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games (playing 19:51 per game).

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Detroit this season with 11 goals and six assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Lucas Raymond's seven goals and six assists add up to 13 points this season.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Bratt has been a major player for New Jersey this season, with 23 points in 16 games.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 at Penguins Nov. 16 1 1 2 3 at Jets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Nov. 7 0 1 1 0

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Jack Hughes has six goals and 16 assists to total 22 points (1.4 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 18 1 1 2 8 at Penguins Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Jets Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 10 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Nov. 7 0 0 0 0

