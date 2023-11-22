The New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (8-6-3) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their last game.

Watch the action on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 as the Devils attempt to defeat the Red Wings.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Devils Red Wings 4-3 NJ

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings allow 3.4 goals per game (57 in total), 19th in the league.

The Red Wings' 61 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 17 5 12 17 9 10 51.8% Alex DeBrincat 17 11 6 17 11 10 20% J.T. Compher 17 3 10 13 8 4 47.1% Lucas Raymond 17 7 6 13 7 7 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 16 4 8 12 8 3 -

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Devils' 59 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

