Red Wings vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 22
The Detroit Red Wings' (8-6-3) injury report has two players listed heading into their Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the New Jersey Devils (8-7-1) at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jake Walman
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Timo Meier
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 61 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
- Detroit gives up 3.4 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 19th in the league.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey's 59 total goals (3.7 per game) make it the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -2.
Red Wings vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-140)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
