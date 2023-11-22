Moritz Seider will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Seider's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:47 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of 17 games this year, Seider has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Seider has a point in seven of 17 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Seider has an assist in seven of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Seider has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Seider Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 4 11 Points 1 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

