The Memphis Tigers (1-0) meet the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Michigan vs. Memphis Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Michigan vs. Memphis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank 21st 79.4 Points Scored 73.4 134th 233rd 71.8 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.1 52nd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 310th 6.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 28th 15.6 Assists 12.2 249th 291st 13.0 Turnovers 10.1 25th

