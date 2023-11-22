The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Raymond in that upcoming Red Wings-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Raymond has averaged 16:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In seven of 17 games this year, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 17 games this season, Raymond has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has an assist in four of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Raymond goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 4 13 Points 3 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

