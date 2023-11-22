Khris Middleton will hope to make a difference for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Boston Celtics.

In his most recent time on the court, a 142-129 win over the Wizards, Middleton totaled 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Middleton, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics conceded 44 rebounds per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

The Celtics were the second-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.1.

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Khris Middleton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 20 13 5 4 1 0 0 2/14/2023 25 16 11 4 1 0 0

