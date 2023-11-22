Can we count on Jeff Petry lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Petry has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3 10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

