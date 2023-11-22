Daniel Sprong will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Considering a wager on Sprong? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Daniel Sprong vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong has averaged 13:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Sprong has a goal in five of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Sprong has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Sprong has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 17 games played.

Sprong has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25% of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 3 10 Points 1 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

