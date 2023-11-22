Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (11-3) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) at TD Garden.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were victorious in their most recent game against the Wizards, 142-129, on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 42 points, and also had 13 boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 42 13 8 1 1 0 Damian Lillard 22 5 7 0 0 3 Khris Middleton 18 6 7 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2 blocks.

Lillard chips in with 22.5 points per game, plus 6 boards and 4.5 assists.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Bucks receive 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

The Bucks receive 13 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists.

Watch Tatum, Antetokounmpo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.