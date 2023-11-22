The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will aim to extend a six-game home win streak when they take on the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-115) Panthers (-105) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins are 10-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Boston is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Bruins have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in seven of 17 games this season.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in seven games this season, and won three (42.9%).

Florida has entered seven games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 10 of 18 games this season.

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 59 (11th) Goals 57 (14th) 37 (1st) Goals Allowed 49 (10th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 10 (22nd) 6 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-1-2 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Boston went over in five of its past 10 games.

The Bruins have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 3.5 average goals per game add up to 59 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 37 (just 2.2 per game).

With a +22 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Florida went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 8-2-0 straight up.

Seven of Florida's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Panthers total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, Panthers' games average 9.3 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers have the league's 14th-ranked scoring offense (57 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Panthers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 49 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

They have a +8 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.