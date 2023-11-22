The Detroit Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat among them, face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Thinking about a wager on DeBrincat? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 18:04 on the ice per game.

In seven of 17 games this season, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in 10 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

DeBrincat has an assist in six of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that DeBrincat goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of DeBrincat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 17 Games 4 17 Points 1 11 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

