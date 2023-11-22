The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In seven of 17 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

DeBrincat has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 19.6%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:53 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

