Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Shiawassee County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morrice High School at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Durand, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
