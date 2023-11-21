Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
