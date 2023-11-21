The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Oakland vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Oakland vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-1.5) 149.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oakland vs. Marshall Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oakland went 11-18-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Grizzlies had an ATS record of 7-11 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.

Marshall covered 18 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

A total of 15 Thundering Herd games last season went over the point total.

