How to Watch Oakland vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oakland vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oakland Stats Insights
- This season, Oakland has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 252nd.
- The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 71.6 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 72.8 the Thundering Herd allow.
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, Oakland is 2-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
- At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
- At home, Oakland knocked down 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 81-62
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|L 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 74-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Marshall
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.