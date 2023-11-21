The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Oakland vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Oakland Stats Insights

  • This season, Oakland has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 252nd.
  • The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 71.6 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 72.8 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, Oakland is 2-2.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oakland averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
  • At home, Oakland knocked down 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Bowling Green W 81-62 Athletics Center O'rena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Marshall - John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall

