The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Oakland vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Oakland Stats Insights

This season, Oakland has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 252nd.

The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 71.6 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 72.8 the Thundering Herd allow.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Oakland is 2-2.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.

At home, Oakland knocked down 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule