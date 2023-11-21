Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Genesee County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vassar High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Cass City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
