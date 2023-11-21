Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|318th
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|80.8
|357th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|8th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
