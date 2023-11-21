The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 in a matchup between MAC rivals at UB Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 6.5-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 36 points.

Buffalo is compiling 21.8 points per game on offense (106th in the FBS), and ranks 87th on defense with 27.7 points allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 265.1 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 83rd with 386.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Buffalo vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buffalo -6.5 -110 -110 36 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

The Eagles are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 295.7 yards per game in their past three games (-98-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 414.7 (103rd-ranked).

The Eagles are scoring 24.7 points per game in their past three games (-15-worst in college football), and allowing 40.3 per game (-107-worst).

Eastern Michigan is accumulating 205.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-4-worst in the country), and allowing 272 per game (-90-worst).

In their past three games, the Eagles have rushed for 90 yards per game (-95-worst in college football), and given up 142.7 on the ground (16th-worst).

The Eagles have not covered the spread and are 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

In all of its past three games, Eastern Michigan has hit the over.

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2.

The teams have hit the over in five of Eastern Michigan's 10 games with a set total.

This season, Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

Eastern Michigan has a record of , a 40% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bet on Eastern Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 1,634 yards on 56.1% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Samson Evans has run for 508 yards on 120 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 502 yards on 109 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 203 yards and one score.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 472 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hamze Elzayat has put together a 370-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 42 targets.

JB Mitchell III's 28 receptions (on 55 targets) have netted him 323 yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mikah Coleman paces the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 26 tackles.

Eastern Michigan's top-tackler, Joseph Sparacio, has 77 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Bennett Walker leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 13 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.