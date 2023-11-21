The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) host a MAC clash against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Buffalo is compiling 21.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 106th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 87th, giving up 27.7 points per contest. Eastern Michigan has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 20 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 25.2 points per contest (62nd-ranked).

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Buffalo 265.1 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.2 (115th) 386.9 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (54th) 104.9 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 160.2 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 15 (60th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (39th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has put up 1,634 passing yards, or 148.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.1% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 120 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 502 yards on 109 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 203 yards and one score.

Tanner Knue's 472 receiving yards (42.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 48 receptions on 82 targets with three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has 25 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 370 yards (33.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

JB Mitchell III's 28 grabs (on 55 targets) have netted him 323 yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has racked up 1,974 yards (179.5 ypg) on 192-of-346 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 566 yards on 138 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner. He's also caught 28 passes for 218 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has been handed the ball 83 times this year and racked up 327 yards (29.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's leads his squad with 415 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 389 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cole Harrity has hauled in 34 receptions for 290 yards, an average of 26.4 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

