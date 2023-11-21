Tuesday's game at Calihan Hall has the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 win for Detroit Mercy, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, Eastern Michigan 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Detroit Mercy (-0.6)

Detroit Mercy (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

Eastern Michigan's defensive performance was second-worst in the country last season with 80.8 points allowed per game, but offensively it was more consistent, averaging 72.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball).

While the Eagles were in the bottom 25 in college basketball in rebounds per game with 27.8 (10th-worst), they ranked 332nd in college basketball with 34.0 rebounds allowed per game.

Eastern Michigan delivered just 9.6 dimes per contest, which ranked worst in college basketball.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, the Eagles were 104th in the country. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

With 6.2 threes per game, the Eagles ranked 299th in the nation. They sported a 31.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan was 322nd in the country with 8.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 219th with a 34.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Eastern Michigan last season, 66.7% of them were two-pointers (76.1% of the team's made baskets) and 33.3% were three-pointers (23.9%).

