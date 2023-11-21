The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Titans given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Eastern Michigan went 2-7 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished seventh.

The Eagles put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed to opponents.

Eastern Michigan went 3-8 last season when it scored more than 75.3 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Eastern Michigan put up 68.6 points per game last season, 5.4 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74).

The Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 84.4 on the road.

At home, Eastern Michigan drained 5.5 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) as well.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule