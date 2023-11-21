The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-4) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 142.5 for the matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Calihan Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Detroit Mercy -2.5 142.5

Detroit Mercy Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games last season, Detroit Mercy and its opponents scored more than 142.5 combined points.

Detroit Mercy's matchups last season had an average of 151.9 points, 9.4 more than this game's over/under.

Detroit Mercy compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Detroit Mercy went 7-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 63.6% of those games).

The Titans went 7-2 last year (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Detroit Mercy has an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Detroit Mercy 21 70% 76.6 148.8 75.3 156.1 147.6 Eastern Michigan 19 65.5% 72.2 148.8 80.8 156.1 151.2

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

Last year, the Titans scored 76.6 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.

When Detroit Mercy scored more than 80.8 points last season, it went 5-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 4-5 16-14-0 Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 11-12 13-16-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Detroit Mercy Eastern Michigan 9-5 Home Record 6-7 5-13 Away Record 2-13 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

