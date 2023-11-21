The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Stetson Hatters (2-2) at Ocean Center on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -3.5 139.5

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points twice this season.

The average total for Central Michigan's games this season has been 140.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Central Michigan has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Central Michigan has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Chippewas have a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Central Michigan has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 14 58.3% 76.8 142.5 73.8 146.8 140.3 Central Michigan 11 40.7% 65.7 142.5 73.0 146.8 142.3

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas average only 2.2 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Hatters allow their opponents to score (67.8).

Central Michigan has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 15-9-0 4-1 17-7-0 Central Michigan 12-15-0 8-10 10-17-0

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stetson Central Michigan 9-3 Home Record 6-8 7-9 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

