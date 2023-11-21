The Stetson Hatters (2-2) will play the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Aubin Gateretse: 14 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK

14 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK Jalen Blackmon: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

18 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Alec Oglesby: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Tristan Gross: 7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson Top Players (2022-23)

Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 58th 76.8 Points Scored 65.7 321st 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 73 264th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 9th 10 3pt Made 6.2 299th 117th 13.8 Assists 10.7 338th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 15.1 355th

