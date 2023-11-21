Central Michigan vs. Stetson November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Stetson Hatters (2-2) will play the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
Central Michigan vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Aubin Gateretse: 14 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jalen Blackmon: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 6.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tristan Gross: 7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stetson Top Players (2022-23)
- Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Michigan vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|58th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|73
|264th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|9th
|10
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
