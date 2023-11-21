Tuesday's contest features the Stetson Hatters (2-2) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) squaring off at Ocean Center (on November 21) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Stetson.

The game has no line set.

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Central Michigan vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 71, Central Michigan 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-3.9)

Stetson (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas are being outscored by 9.6 points per game, with a -48 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (316th in college basketball), and allow 75.2 per contest (264th in college basketball).

Central Michigan loses the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It collects 27.0 rebounds per game, 345th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.4.

Central Michigan connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 33.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.6%.

Central Michigan has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 16.0 per game (346th in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (113th in college basketball).

